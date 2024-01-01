Sign Up
All Campus Reviews

01:55
North: the freshman residence quad
Diana Epstein Dorms
Come find out why North is the better freshman residence hall. With natural triples and a grassy yard where you're sure to find students passing around frisbees.
01:21
Massel quad
Diana Epstein Dorms
Welcome to Massel the other freshman quad! Its located at the bottom of the campus hill next to Sherman and in the middle of the campus is massel pond.
01:07
Swing into brandeis
Diana Epstein Campus
Located next to the library and dining hall is a cute swing with a sculpture. Come by on campus for a great photo op or just a place to relax!
00:55
Up rabb: the humanities quad
Diana Epstein Academics
Watch me climb up the infamous and tiring RABB steps and get a taste of the ever busy RABB humanities quad. No matter your major you won't be able to escape a class up RABB
00:40
Upper class housing
Diana Epstein Dorms
At the bottom of the campus is the majority of upperclassman housing. After sophomore year on-campus housing isn't guaranteed but most people usually get on-campus housing.
01:01
Secret humanities patio shhhh
Diana Epstein Campus
Mandel is one of the prettiest buildings on campus and a great place to study outside of the library. It has lots of classrooms as well as couches and a cute little patio that overlooks the campus!
00:55
Skyline
Diana Epstein Dorms
Take a look at the newest building on campus skyline a sophmore dorm housing option. It is a state of the art building with a beautiful view of the Boston skyline!
01:22
Chapels field
Diana Epstein Campus
Chapels field is home to three chapels for prayer. On the field, you can often find dogs, students, and sports. In the springtime a concert
00:51
Fit and fun
Diana Epstein
Come take a peak inside Gosman (the gym) at the main weight room for NARPS (non athletic regular people). This is the largest weight room on campus but not the only one there are small gyms in most of the residence quads.
00:31
Welcome to waltham
Diana Epstein Campus
Waltham is a cute town surrounding Brandeis and is home to Bently University as well. It has lots of great dining options including in a pickle which is my favorite brunch place with the home to their infamous cannoli pancakes!
SHOW MORE

