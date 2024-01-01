YOU'RE WATCHING
Bridgewater College Campus
01:06
Quad: campus mall
This is a tour of what we consider our only quad on campus which we call the Campus Mall. When it is warmer outside, students will bring their hammocks and towels to relax, study, and enjoy the outdoors. Also, Campus events have been held here.
02:14
Jopson stadium
This is a video about BC’s Jolson stadium where sporting events, like football and lacrosse games, take place! I included some videos of the recent football game day for you to enjoy as well!
02:17
Flory hall
This is a video about Flory Hall. I am a Spanish major, so I take the majority of my Spanish classes in this building. Also, the Registrar and Career Services can be found here. In this video you will see the different types of classrooms, and hear me talk about my experiences with my professors in my major.
01:38
Nininger gym
This is a tour of the Nininger Gym on campus. This is where sporting events, like basketball and volleyball games, take place. Also, it is where all of the atheletic teams’ locker rooms are, and where the athletic training center is located. Nininger also has a part of its building dedicated to Bridgewater College’s Sports Hall of Fame that you will see in this video!
02:05
The funkhouser center
This is a tour of our main/larger gym on BC’s campus called the Funkhouser Center. There’s a lot more equipment and space to use for everyone’s workout needs here than what can be found at the Link Gym. I will show you around the different rooms that are in the Funk in this video!
01:03
The link gym
This is a tour of the Link Gym that can be found on the third floor between the residence buildings Heritage and Wright. Students can go to this gym instead of going to the larger gym on campus. I prefer this gym because when I go there is typically no one in there, and is more peaceful for me.
01:02
Library
This is a tour of what we have as a library at the moment. We are currently constructing a new one that should be completed within the next year or so. We do have alternative study spaces, and an area that students can still check out books, so it is almost like a makeshift library.
01:23
The carter center practice rooms
This is a video showing the practice rooms in the basement of the Carter Center. People who are music majors or have taken music classes typically know about these rooms. However, for people like myself, this space is a hidden gem on campus where I am able to relieve my own stress through playing music.
02:15
Student interviews
This is a video showing the students’ opinions that I interviewed. They gave pros and cons about the college, and some advice about going to school here. We all hope their opinions will help students want to come to BC!
01:03
The eagles nest
This video shows the Eagles Nest, which is an outdoors and indoors area that is a popular place for students to use. They can study here by themselves or even with a study group. This area is also where students can get their mail, use the campus printing machine, and use the ATM. It is located below the KCC, so if you need a snack while you are studying, you have easy access!
