07:31
Walking up freshman hill and through the library
Due to complications with my camera, the majority of my remaining videos will walk you through campus while I talk about what we see. You'll get to see students on campus, the path up the north side of Freshman Hill, and the third floor of the library!
04:30
Cougarcash, the esc batcave entrance, and meeting my roommate
For the next part of our tour, I'll tell you a little more about the student finance tool on your ID Card and student account called CougarCash. I'll also show you one of the hidden entrances to the ESC that saves me a lot of time, and you'll get to meet my roommate as well!
02:28
Inside the wilk: the most important building on campus
The Ernest L. Wilkinson Student Center is one of the most important buildings on campus! With on campus counseling, food, entertainment, the student store, clubs, service opportunity offices, ballrooms, and eve more resources, this building has TONS inside and most students end up here a couple times a week at least.
02:04
Adam only sorta likes byu
Adam is a mechanical engineering student that doesn't totally love BYU! He came here because of the cheap tuition mostly, and it was more of his last resort, but he still has some things he loves about the campus (the ice cream mostly)! Hear his interesting perspective, unique from the other interviews on this tour!
01:59
The creamery: famous ice cream groceries?
BYU has a number of small grocery stores around campus called "The Creamery"! The Creamery is popular around Utah mostly because of it's DELICIOUS ice cream and chocolate milk, but for Freshman, the creamery is way convenient! And for some reason, the number one date spot on campus....
02:10
The bustling, joseph smith building quad!
The Joseph Smith Building is a building that ALL students spend time in, since it is the main building for all religion classes on campus! We all have to take religion classes at BYU, and the JSB is a beautiful building in the middle of a really grassy area that people love to spend time in!
Hidden gem: the sound booths
Does the BYU library's many wonders ever cease? The answer is no! Check out this cool sound booth that students are able to check out to use in the media center of the library!
00:12
Brigham square; the bumpin' quad
Right outside the Wilkinson Student Center is Brigham Square, the most fun square on campus! Through out the year, booths, fairs, and the occasional dance or karaoke party, find their home in Brigham Square. It's the place that makes the campus more lively, like how you see college in the movies!
01:13
The largest student store in the nation!
The BYU Student Store is the largest student store in the nation! This three-level store has everything from electronics, to formal clothes, to even a whole floor devoted to religious things (like books, art, gifts, etc). There'f a delicious candy booth as well, where fresh made fudge is sold! Great place to have on campus
02:00
A ghostly encounter and introduction
'Sup, my friends. My name is Hannah and I'm a freshman at BYU! I filmed my intro video for my campus tour on Halloween day, so you get to know a little more about me as I show you a few places around campus while rocking my Halloween costume. BYU loves Halloween and tons of students go all out on their costumes every year.
02:10
00:12
01:24
Check out the outside of the enormous library!
The Harold B. Lee Library extends two stories underground, and 4 above! The HBLL is enormous, with enough study space for tons of students and lots of special collections inside! THere's also a Family History Lab/Library within with tons of microfilm readers, and a highly guarded special collections area as well!
01:29
Snow in spring? and on-campus jobs
If theres one thing to know about Utah, it's that the weather can change in an INSTANT! Sunny one day and snowing the next. BYU offers thousands of jobs to students for work up to 20 hours a week, so you can aways have a job if you want!
02:00
01:37
Check out the "y"!
The "Y" is the largest college letter in the nation! Built in 1908, the Y is an enormous white washed concrete letter on the side of Y-Mountain! A 1 mile hiking trail leads to the Y, and basically everyone hikes it at least once! Not only can you see it all around campus, but in many places in Provo as well as around Utah Valley (and from airplanes !) Really unique!
01:59
