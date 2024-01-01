YOU'RE WATCHING
01:03
Rebecca explains why she loves going to school in providence, ri
Rebecca loves to live in Providence because it is peaceful and interesting place.
00:25
Tomi & jeff show you around downtown providence
Providence is the capital city of Rhode Island, and has a population of nearly 200,000 people.
00:57
Nick shows off the quadrangle and blueno
Nick talks about the Ruth J Simmons Quadrangle green and about life on campus and the famous sculpture, Blueno
00:37
Tomi breaks down employment opportunities at brown
The Student Employment Office (SEO) can assist you by providing information on job opportunities, as well as important policy and practices guidelines.
00:31
Tomi asks manu why he chose brown
Manu, president of the International House, explain his reasoning for choosing Brown - the community atmosphere.
00:59
Meet ike! and get ready for him to take you through a day in his life
Ike is a junior studying business, entrepreneurship, and organizations. He is heavily involved around campus. Check out Bruno the Bear in the background - it has been the college's mascot since 1887.
01:47
Meet tanay and learn why he likes brown
While in Andrews burrito line, I talk to Tanay about the culture of support on campus and what he likes about this school
01:01
Nick shows off the ann-marie brown memorial
Nick shows his favorite place to study on campus which is a bit of a hidden gem
02:50
Nick shows the engineering building and talks about weather
Nick shows off the new facade of Barus and Holley engineering building and talks about he survived the winters
00:53
Nick shows off the student employee accessibility office
Nick shows off and talks about the accessibility services available to Brown students
00:20
Jeff gives some wise advice to pre med students
Brown offers an entire advising program for premed students interested in eventually going to med school.
00:15
Come eat some burgers in town with tomi and the boys
It's very common for Brown students to eat a local restaurants around Providence. One of the perks of going to school in a city - an awesome food selection!
00:23
Take a ride on the ripta with tomi & jeff
RIPTA (Rhode Island Public Transit Authority) allows students to get from campus to anywhere in the city conveniently and cheaply! Going to school in a city already comes with a ton of perks, and the RIPTA makes it even easier for students to enjoy everything that Providence has to offer.
01:47
00:59
Ike shows you around andrews commons!
he new Andrews Commons is the main gathering area for first-year residential life on the Pembroke Campus. The renovation for student commons at Andrews Hall converted the existing 61x100 ft dining hall and a portion of the terrace level residential hall into a student center and 24-hour study center.
01:03
00:59
01:04
How would you describe the campus?
Browns Campus is a very beautiful campus, the architecture is incredible.
01:26
Ike raves about going to school in providence, ri
Ike daily routine going to school, would probably pass by the infamous building around the campus.
01:10
Meet martha! and hear why she chose brown
Martha chose Brown University because of the environment, students are very passionate and engaged to whatever they do.
01:28
Ike & kyla talk about the student body at brown
Ike ask Kyla about the Student Body at Brown University.
01:42
Martha explains why she loves the student body at brown
Martha shares her thought about the Student Body at Brown University.