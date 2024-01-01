Sign Up
Brown University Campus

All Campus Reviews

00:21
Tomi & jeff look for a spot on campus to do work
Academics
01:03
Rebecca explains why she loves going to school in providence, ri
Campus
Rebecca loves to live in Providence because it is peaceful and interesting place.
00:25
Tomi & jeff show you around downtown providence
Campus
Providence is the capital city of Rhode Island, and has a population of nearly 200,000 people.
00:57
Nick shows off the quadrangle and blueno
Campus
Nick talks about the Ruth J Simmons Quadrangle green and about life on campus and the famous sculpture, Blueno
00:37
Tomi breaks down employment opportunities at brown
Campus
The Student Employment Office (SEO) can assist you by providing information on job opportunities, as well as important policy and practices guidelines.
00:31
Tomi asks manu why he chose brown
Campus
Manu, president of the International House, explain his reasoning for choosing Brown - the community atmosphere.
00:59
Meet ike! and get ready for him to take you through a day in his life
Ike is a junior studying business, entrepreneurship, and organizations. He is heavily involved around campus. Check out Bruno the Bear in the background - it has been the college's mascot since 1887.
01:47
Meet tanay and learn why he likes brown
Academics
While in Andrews burrito line, I talk to Tanay about the culture of support on campus and what he likes about this school
01:01
Nick shows off the ann-marie brown memorial
Campus
Nick shows his favorite place to study on campus which is a bit of a hidden gem
00:39
Cruise down thayer street with ike!
Food
Thayer Street is located a few blocks away from Brown's main campus, and offers a TON of restaurants and shops that not only service Brown University students but also students from surrounding colleges.
Brown University

01:39
Nick says goodbye
Campus
Nick gives parting words on brown
02:50
Nick shows the engineering building and talks about weather
Campus
Nick shows off the new facade of Barus and Holley engineering building and talks about he survived the winters
00:53
Nick shows off the student employee accessibility office
Campus
Nick shows off and talks about the accessibility services available to Brown students
00:15
Check out some live music at brown
00:20
Jeff gives some wise advice to pre med students
Academics
Brown offers an entire advising program for premed students interested in eventually going to med school.
00:15
Come eat some burgers in town with tomi and the boys
Food
It's very common for Brown students to eat a local restaurants around Providence. One of the perks of going to school in a city - an awesome food selection!
00:23
Take a ride on the ripta with tomi & jeff
RIPTA (Rhode Island Public Transit Authority) allows students to get from campus to anywhere in the city conveniently and cheaply! Going to school in a city already comes with a ton of perks, and the RIPTA makes it even easier for students to enjoy everything that Providence has to offer.

