Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Brown University Dining & Food

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dining & Food Reviews

04:31
Avoiding the freshman 15 (a.k.a. what dining is like at brown university)
Sapphire Faruque Food
Join me as I grab lunch with some friends and talk food at Brown! In this video, you'll get a glimpse of one of the buffet-style dining halls, and my own favorite dining hall. The two places we'll visit are the V-Dub and Andrews Commons, the latter of which is where I eat the vast majority of my meals. Come check it out!
00:39
How's the food on campus?
Food
00:39
Cruise down thayer street with ike!
Food
Thayer Street is located a few blocks away from Brown's main campus, and offers a TON of restaurants and shops that not only service Brown University students but also students from surrounding colleges.
00:59
Ike shows you around andrews commons!
Food
he new Andrews Commons is the main gathering area for first-year residential life on the Pembroke Campus. The renovation for student commons at Andrews Hall converted the existing 61x100 ft dining hall and a portion of the terrace level residential hall into a student center and 24-hour study center.
00:30
Tomi and the boys are on the hunt for a good burger in town
Food
Going to school in a good-size city also means we have AWESOME food options available all over town! We often leave campus to go eat at local restaurants.
00:17
Check out the main eatery on campus: the ratty
Food
The Sharpe Refectory, better known as "The Ratty", was renovated in 2017 to provide more and better meal options on campus. The salad bar was doubled in size and three new serving stations were made to provide on-demand omelettes, pastas, pizza and sandwiches.
00:55
The verny-wooley dining hall and chicken finger friday
Food
The Verny-wooley dining hall or vdub is the more northern buffet style dining option on campus and it has chicken fingers every Friday lunch
00:38
Nick talks about the sharpe refactory aka ratty
Food
The main dining hall on campus, the ratty, is buffet style and always there for you.
01:22
Gabi breaks down the dining options, and explains the meal plan
Food
00:26
It's 2am on a friday night, where do you go to eat?
Food
SHOW MORE

Brown University

00:15
Come eat some burgers in town with tomi and the boys
Food
It's very common for Brown students to eat a local restaurants around Providence. One of the perks of going to school in a city - an awesome food selection!

Brown University Andrews Commons

00:59
Ike shows you around andrews commons!
Food
he new Andrews Commons is the main gathering area for first-year residential life on the Pembroke Campus. The renovation for student commons at Andrews Hall converted the existing 61x100 ft dining hall and a portion of the terrace level residential hall into a student center and 24-hour study center.

Brown University Emery-Woolley Dormitory

04:31
Avoiding the freshman 15 (a.k.a. what dining is like at brown university)
Sapphire Faruque Food
Join me as I grab lunch with some friends and talk food at Brown! In this video, you'll get a glimpse of one of the buffet-style dining halls, and my own favorite dining hall. The two places we'll visit are the V-Dub and Andrews Commons, the latter of which is where I eat the vast majority of my meals. Come check it out!

Brown University Memorial Park

00:30
Tomi and the boys are on the hunt for a good burger in town
Food
Going to school in a good-size city also means we have AWESOME food options available all over town! We often leave campus to go eat at local restaurants.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved