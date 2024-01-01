YOU'RE WATCHING
Brown University Dining & Food
04:31
Avoiding the freshman 15 (a.k.a. what dining is like at brown university)
Join me as I grab lunch with some friends and talk food at Brown! In this video, you'll get a glimpse of one of the buffet-style dining halls, and my own favorite dining hall. The two places we'll visit are the V-Dub and Andrews Commons, the latter of which is where I eat the vast majority of my meals. Come check it out!
00:39
Cruise down thayer street with ike!
Thayer Street is located a few blocks away from Brown's main campus, and offers a TON of restaurants and shops that not only service Brown University students but also students from surrounding colleges.
00:59
Ike shows you around andrews commons!
he new Andrews Commons is the main gathering area for first-year residential life on the Pembroke Campus. The renovation for student commons at Andrews Hall converted the existing 61x100 ft dining hall and a portion of the terrace level residential hall into a student center and 24-hour study center.
00:30
Tomi and the boys are on the hunt for a good burger in town
Going to school in a good-size city also means we have AWESOME food options available all over town! We often leave campus to go eat at local restaurants.
00:17
Check out the main eatery on campus: the ratty
The Sharpe Refectory, better known as "The Ratty", was renovated in 2017 to provide more and better meal options on campus. The salad bar was doubled in size and three new serving stations were made to provide on-demand omelettes, pastas, pizza and sandwiches.
00:55
The verny-wooley dining hall and chicken finger friday
The Verny-wooley dining hall or vdub is the more northern buffet style dining option on campus and it has chicken fingers every Friday lunch
00:38
Nick talks about the sharpe refactory aka ratty
The main dining hall on campus, the ratty, is buffet style and always there for you.
