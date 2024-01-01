YOU'RE WATCHING
Bryn Mawr College Campus
01:36
Bettws y coed building
Here is the building that is home to the Education and Psychology department!
01:47
Park science building
Park Science Building is home to the STEM students on campus! With a library also on the third floor, Park Science Building also has many math/science classrooms and labs, as well as a large study area, with private rooms!
02:06
Campus center & lantern van
Here is Bryn Mawr's Campus Center, that has study areas, the bookstore (downstairs), the campus mailboxes, and a cafe! In this video, my friend and I will explain about the campus shuttle/lantern van on campus!
00:30
Introduction
Hey everyone! My name is Grace and I'm currently a sophomore at Bryn Mawr College, which is a women's college in PA! So, if you are interested in Bryn Mawr or women's colleges or even just smaller sized liberal arts colleges.. keep on watching!!
01:25
Quick trip to ardmore
Here in this video, I take you on a little day in my life with my friend exploring the neighboring town, Ardmore! Ardmore is just 10 minutes away by driving, but a 20 minute walk from Haverford College, which Bryn Mawr has a bus to!
