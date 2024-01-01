YOU'RE WATCHING
Bucknell University Campus
01:08
A walk to the gym!
Bucknell has a Great gym with awesome facilities! I use the pool everyday and swim there with the club swim team!
03:36
Housing
Here’s a taste of the living options here at Bucknell. In addition to dorms, there are affinity houses and downtown living options for upperclassmen. Ranging from uphill to all the way downhill, dorms and apartment-style-living buildings are situated all around campus.
04:55
Running around downtown lewisburg
We go into Lewisburg every Monday to watch a film at our campus theatre, which is a single screen movie theatre owned by Bucknell. There are a lot of little shops in town and local restaurants that you can visit. Sorry it was dark, it gets dark now at around 4:30.
02:34
Discovering the bucknell athletic center
I don't really know a lot about athletics because I'm a theatre major, so I learned a lot going into this building too!
01:58
The science quad
Here is the science quad! It’s surrounded by mostly “science” buildings, but also has Carnegie, which houses the writing center and is a fresh workspace. Opposite from Carnegie and across the quad is Bertrand Library. Further “uphill” from the quad is some construction for a new building.
03:13
Walking through coleman hall
This is a walk through coleman and to the dining hall! Coleman houses most of the humanity classes and the language department!
01:42
The malesardi quad
Welcome to the Malesardi quad! This is a very picturesque area, and is great for watching the sunsets. It is surrounded on two sides by classrooms and faculty offices (and a theater), and by the library on another side.
Bucknell University
02:46
Gym and rec center
Welcome to the campus gym! Everyday there are a variety of workout classes offered in the upstairs studio, and there’s also a sauna and steam room inside. It’s located downhill on campus.
03:07
Dining options
Here’s an overview of the dining options here on campus. The “caf” inside the ELC building is where you swipe in, like a traditional dining hall. The Bison and Macdonald Commons are both a la carte style dining. All freshman have unlimited swipes at the caf.
Bucknell University 7th Street Cafe
01:04
Touring around
Here’s a little video on some miscellaneous areas on campus that add value to student life! 7th street cafe is great for getting some snacks or coffee, and is actually a great place to get work done (especially if you’re living downhill). ACE on campus also coordinates lots of activities and events for students, and these events are posted all around campus.
Bucknell University Bertrand Library
Bucknell University Carnegie Building
