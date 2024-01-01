Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

YOU'RE WATCHING

Bucknell University Campus

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel
Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Campus Reviews

01:12
Malesardi quad
Caroline T. Campus
This is the main quad of Bucknell and is home to the famous Bucknell seal!
01:08
A walk to the gym!
Colleen Hull Campus
Bucknell has a Great gym with awesome facilities! I use the pool everyday and swim there with the club swim team!
02:05
The academic quad
Caroline T. Campus
This the main quad with all the academic buildings
03:36
Housing
Alana Bortman Dorms
Here’s a taste of the living options here at Bucknell. In addition to dorms, there are affinity houses and downtown living options for upperclassmen. Ranging from uphill to all the way downhill, dorms and apartment-style-living buildings are situated all around campus.
04:55
Running around downtown lewisburg
Caroline T.
We go into Lewisburg every Monday to watch a film at our campus theatre, which is a single screen movie theatre owned by Bucknell. There are a lot of little shops in town and local restaurants that you can visit. Sorry it was dark, it gets dark now at around 4:30.
02:34
Discovering the bucknell athletic center
Caroline T. Campus
I don't really know a lot about athletics because I'm a theatre major, so I learned a lot going into this building too!
01:58
The science quad
Alana Bortman Campus
Here is the science quad! It’s surrounded by mostly “science” buildings, but also has Carnegie, which houses the writing center and is a fresh workspace. Opposite from Carnegie and across the quad is Bertrand Library. Further “uphill” from the quad is some construction for a new building.
03:13
Walking through coleman hall
Caroline T. Food
This is a walk through coleman and to the dining hall! Coleman houses most of the humanity classes and the language department!
01:42
The malesardi quad
Alana Bortman Campus
Welcome to the Malesardi quad! This is a very picturesque area, and is great for watching the sunsets. It is surrounded on two sides by classrooms and faculty offices (and a theater), and by the library on another side.
01:49
Inside an academic building
Colleen Hull Campus
The Vaughn literatura building is a Beautiful Academic building on Bucknell's campus! I was Lucky enough to have two classes there my first semester!
SHOW MORE

Bucknell University

03:13
Walking through coleman hall
Caroline T. Food
This is a walk through coleman and to the dining hall! Coleman houses most of the humanity classes and the language department!
02:46
Gym and rec center
Alana Bortman
Welcome to the campus gym! Everyday there are a variety of workout classes offered in the upstairs studio, and there’s also a sauna and steam room inside. It’s located downhill on campus.
03:07
Dining options
Alana Bortman Food
Here’s an overview of the dining options here on campus. The “caf” inside the ELC building is where you swipe in, like a traditional dining hall. The Bison and Macdonald Commons are both a la carte style dining. All freshman have unlimited swipes at the caf.
00:15
Campus scenery
Alana Bortman Campus
Here is some scenery from around campus! There are lots of scenic areas on campus, especially in the fall. The quad is great for watching sunsets.

Bucknell University 7th Street Cafe

01:04
Touring around
Alana Bortman Campus
Here’s a little video on some miscellaneous areas on campus that add value to student life! 7th street cafe is great for getting some snacks or coffee, and is actually a great place to get work done (especially if you’re living downhill). ACE on campus also coordinates lots of activities and events for students, and these events are posted all around campus.

Bucknell University Bertrand Library

02:15
The libraries
Alana Bortman Academics
Here at Bucknell we have the gorgeous Bertrand library, as well as the Carnegie building. Both are great spaces for getting work done! Bertrand has many floors, with the bottom and topmost floors being the quietest. There are also computer labs available inside.

Bucknell University Carnegie Building

01:58
The science quad
Alana Bortman Campus
Here is the science quad! It’s surrounded by mostly “science” buildings, but also has Carnegie, which houses the writing center and is a fresh workspace. Opposite from Carnegie and across the quad is Bertrand Library. Further “uphill” from the quad is some construction for a new building.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved