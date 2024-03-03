The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I'm on the second floor of New James, and I wanted to see you guys inside some of the labs, but it's late at night, so they're all locked. Up here, it's got, like, a super nice view of campus. It's hard to tell from behind me, but no, it's got like a circular view of campus up here, and it's super got a little more function. It's super sweet, and I come up here like I do all my brainstorming for like my film projects with my film team up here, and it's just like, always quiet. It's normally into you like I've never seen anyone else in here, so just a super cool little spot on campus that would be good to show you guys, Yeah,..