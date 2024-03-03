The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So I just got done eating at the eleven and Dining commons, which is what we call the CAF the cafeteria. It's really called the alumni dining commons, and I just wanted to let you guys know that Sea View was ranked number nine in the nation for best food on college campus college campuses. The food here really is like super good, like I never go to this sort of. I feel like I only you don't campus and the cowlick, our meal sweats work is like we have these things called, like meals waifs, and they use your card and you like you pre pay for, like a certain set of like meals and like dining dollars. Then when you go places, you just swipe your card. Each restaurant on campus has like a different a system that works. Basically you kanae views like dining dollars or meals, wives and, like there's certain set plans that you buy when you attend this school. Yeah, that's the eliminate dining commons, and it's one of the best spots on campus. A lot of people, like they said, like food ology or there's also we've Briscoe's, which was like Asian food like sandwiches, and they have like a Wanda's, which is like a cafe with coffee. Then we have an L L monty, which is like Chipotle kind of and this also its options, and they're adding even more options. So the food here is just it's just getting even better.