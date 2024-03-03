The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So I'm about to walk towards all our sports fields. That's what we hold like volleyball games, wrestling tournament's things like that. Um, yeah, I'm walking towards the outdoor athletic complex. You see that right here, doing some construction, right now they're building the psych cell tower. Like I said, there's a lot of new things coming into our schools, so lots of construction and stuff. They do it like on the weekends and think it's never It's not really near any of the housing, so that's not a problem. Then we got softball practicing right now, if you look behind me. So right now I'm about to walk by the baseball field, which is directly next to the softball field that we were just at. You see that? Yeah, it's right back here exactly the same thing, basically, But if you look down this way, there's like this long pathway that I've been walking on and this heads towards the health science campus, which is like kind of off campus like it's across the street. So it's like in a different part of the school. I'm about to show you that held signs Campus has not only like health science related classes, but I also have like a design class over there, Um, and things like that. It's kind of a long walk, but I really like your school isn't that big, so it's not that far. It just feels far because all the other classes will be so close together, So I'm headed there right now.