Meet Nathan and Michael as they help me tour the cottages. A super cozy, 9 person housing area on campus with an awesome community. The cottages are a main hangout spot for many freshman on campus! Something is always happening here. FROM THE EDITOR As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about living at California Baptist University. That’s why we’ve created a complete guide to California Baptist University housing and dorms, to help you figure out the best CBU dorm for you. California Baptist University is a friendly and healthy community, and these video have everything you need to ensure you have an amazing time at California Baptist University. In this California Baptist University dorm tour, you get to experience what it is like living in the housing on campus and off campus. This dorm tour takes place in The Cottages, an on-campus dorm and residence hall. There are a variety of California Baptist University residence halls and California Baptist University housing options, and CampusReel hosts videos from a number of the best California Baptist University housing options. Usually, the housing options for freshman differ from housing options for upperclassman. What are the best California Baptist University freshman dorms? You can watch all of the California Baptist University dorm tours here to see for yourself and find a guide to CBU dorms along with the above video. The California Baptist University housing and dormitory options include College Park, The Colony, Cottages, Lancer Arms, Point, Simmons Hall, Smith Hall, Tower Hall, University Place, Village. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. CBU housing in The Cottages on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. California Baptist University dorm rooms are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. Most rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. California Baptist University dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this California Baptist University dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This California Baptist University housing video tour is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at California Baptist University. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making CBU dorms your home means making the most out of the California Baptist University campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. California Baptist University housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the California Baptist University and use this California Baptist University dorm tour in The Cottages as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.