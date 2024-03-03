Check out the Cottages!
So right now I'm outside the cottage is this is another freshman living year area here on campus. It's kind of like a little house has, like, nine people that live here is my friend's. What's up, guys? Mind telling us about the cottage is what it's like living here. You guys do for fun? Oh, God, they're actually super nice because, like so, they're like little houses. So if you don't want to live with a time of people, but you like a good amount, like it's a good option, it's kind of spaced out like villages, all right next to each other. These guys have spaces between each cottage, then. There's a lot of good were places for people and for creators like us, we always have a place tio and work and make sure that ourselves pushed each other creatively. So there's always somewhere to Phil, If you really Yeah. So inside inside the room, um, we've got, like, a kitchen a little bit bigger. It's alone, going all the way down the bathroom. So I think how many bathrooms is anything like this card? It has three. So there's three people in this matter to people? No. Okay. Basically one out of every three people, just like in. So just one long hallway with, like, a closet. A room for you? Ology? Yeah, College just kind of messy place. What is this? Yeah, just like sleeping on the floor. So if you want to sleep on the floor, you could do that year. Yeah, this is a little bit a little bit about the colleges.