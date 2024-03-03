The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Like I said from other campus of the campus is over there. Well, science is behind me and is a pretty big area. Actually, I'm gonna walk around a little bit yeah, we have over here on the side of campus, we have food ology, which is like another three places of burgers. They're super good, like turkey club sandwich with avocado and, like, spicy bacon. It's so good it's honestly one of the best places to eat on campus. It's just so far, so I don't go there a lot yeah, super good. Um, it's a pretty big area, so they throw in a lot of just random classes. Yeah, it's a pretty nice little area, and it's brand new. I'm like a school that used to be here like a middle school. Are high school or something I think was a middle school and then turned it into our campus. This is just a little bit more of it, right?