The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

What's up campus? Really, My name's on Fletcher. I'm a fresh from here at California Baptist University. I'm super excited to be shown you guys around showing you everything about the school and what it's like to go here. I'm a film major, a Spanish minor, and I'm a current track and cross country athlete for the school. Um, we're currently a division to program, but next year we're going to be moving up. There's lots of like, like awesome change is coming to our school like a rumor has it that they're building new freshmen dorms. When we got, like, a new engineering building being built, we got a brand new event center for basketball games. They're revamping some of the upperclassmen housing and and the sons of awesome changes. I can't wait to show you everything and show you why I love the school so much. No. Yeah, right now I'm in one of my favorite spots on campus. Um, there's these beautiful palm trees that tower above you like that. Oh, my God, and it's just super peaceful, super relaxing. That's pretty cloudy today, which is really unusual are average temperatures like eighty degrees and it's only Sonny. Today it's kind of kind of cooler out, which feels kind of good. Yeah, this is This is Harding Square and California Baptist University and can't wait to show you guys around, so let's go check it out.