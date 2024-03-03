The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

These orange bikes behind me, they're called spin bikes and you can rent them out, flick a dollar and use them around campus or taking off campus, Whatever. They just added down, like, maybe a month ago, so supercool I haven't used them yet um, I mainly just walk everywhere or use my friend's bikes or whatever, But yeah if you have your own bike, you could bring that campus. Most people like long border skateboarder on campus. Um, I don't I don't do that because I have never skateboarded or long boarded. So I feel like I'll fall and crash in my face, which I've seen quite a few people do. I know a lot of campus system last skateboarding, but like everyone on campus, you could do that.