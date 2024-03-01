The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I've been living in Riverside for over a year now. I love the warm weather, like I plan on living here one day here in so cow. If you look here, there's a little poster, a poster of me, actually. It's because I'm running for a CPU. And a GPU is like our student government that we have here, and they offer paid positions. So if that's something you're interested in, definitely look into it. So if you want to be a part of this school and be a part of student leadership and get paid for it as well, then it's definitely like a great place of stars with a sea view. No, right now I'm kind of in the center of campus. We call this stamps courtyard, and I'm surrounded by, like, all our main, our main buildings. Then the library is directly behind me, this building and then we got the with a little art right there. These are all kind of like our Some of this is like the main places that you guys will have classes, and they're all super close to each other. So you'll never really have problems like getting to and from class on time for classes are back to back or anything because they're all so close to each other. So I'm conscious in this big open field, in the middle of everything right now. I want to show you now, this seal that we have, I'm walking over to it right now. On this seal you It's very important that you never they set signs around it's, you know, step on it. You never want to step on this seal right here, okay? And if you do, it's no, no problem. We got to go on kiss a statue of a ring, which is, like, over in this direction, So don't step on it. If you don't, then you're not gonna graduate, so that's super important. This is Sam's courtyard, so check it out.