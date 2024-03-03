The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So right now, I'm currently in the James Building, which is one of the oldest buildings on campus. It's been here basically since school started, and it used to be like a mental hospital for people with PTSD, like coming back from war or whatever it's like, some people say it's on it, and it's super creepy down here like, this is the basement and I want to show you guys because it's really creepy, but I don't think it's haunted. I've been here late at night, Never seen anything that's cool. Yeah, this is the building that you'll have like, just like a whole bunch of, like maybe English classes or I think they've behavioral sciences here. So And it split into two parts, a super funky layup. So right now I'm in old James, which is because, like, the new James was, like, extended onto it and yeah.