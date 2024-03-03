Centrum Cafe
Centrum Cafe is our upper classroom dining place. It is closest to Mt. Clef Hall and the Student Union. The best thing to order is the cheese quesadilla block meal with fries and a vanilla Mt. Dew. The patio is a great spot to chill with friends or enjoy a beautiful day. Food here is more greasy and the menu changes yearly.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
So I'm taking you through upper campus right now. Right here we have Central Central Cafe is one of our dining options. As I told you in a previous video, it used to be my favorite. The reason for that is because Mt class, where I was just showing you is right over there. Um and I used to live there, and it used to be so close that, you know, you kind of kind of just automatic t do that. So if you want, like, food for late study sessions or something like that is also really close, distant unions. Sometimes we'll just get a whole bunch of fries for study sessions and stuff like that.