We are like maybe a mile and a half away from school right now on DH. This is like, the most popular place to go and get some cheap food. Pass it and it's like I I'm really white, so I can't say it's authentic Mexican food, but it tastes good and it's cheap. Okay, so we just started eating food, and this is remember, Enchilada, but I got I got a case idea because I'm facing, uh and I love cheese. I missed this dog over here, so I get easily distracted by dogs. I'm traditional thinking, universal thing now, and this dog is definitely gonna distract me throughout this entire video. They're actually dogs on campus all the time. Even though there's actually aside, I saw this yesterday. There's a sign that says There's a sign that says that there's no dogs allowed on campus, but they're everywhere. It's crazy, like students have a dog's faculty brings their dogs like this all the time, and then we're like in the middle of us like literally a community of houses and stuff, and they'll just walk their dogs along campus. So we're both inquire and acapella and we're both in, like, the music. I'm a calm major with the general in journalism, Emphasis on a psych minor, and I'm also a software, a bunch of finishing software. We're best for better friends because we don't live together. So as I was saying, there's like a Rite Aid right here, which we're actually about to go to after we eat. There's also treated Jos just kind of everyone's favorite place to shop. I don't really know why public, because is it within walking distance but kind of expensive? It's got a lot of organic stuff, so you know, there's a lot of other things to do around here if you someone's yelling, Hello So if you hear someone talking about little Calf, they're not talking about the little caf in the cafeteria cafeteria. The ice cream place like little half creamy, creamy. I actually went there a couple weeks ago with my mom, and she actually got food, which I didn't even know they had on. There's the Oaks Mall on the Chance Mall movie theater, and they both have movie theaters and places to eat. It's like, you know, build your own burger, Build your own salad bedroom, Mac and cheese. Didn't Teo, too? A little bit, but my favorite things to do. So color like, you know I'm a huge Harry Potter fan so universal I go to all the time. It's just Disney wend, which I also love, and that obviously we're like an hour away from the beach. So you like really close to the beach? Is super cool. Like I could just take, like, a half hour? She when she first came to visit Calil. It was the first time that she had ever been in the ocean, and I think that's so. Because I live in California my whole life, and I know the beaches just kind of a way of life for us. Yeah, we have a beach and it's beautiful and today's actually beautiful day. It's the sons kind of settings you can't really tell, but you'll see throughout the rest of the week about how beautiful the weather is here, especially the kind of windy lately. I'm also really sensitive because I'm a local girl and you know, if it's not dry, flat heat, then I don't know what to dio. I'm like I'm wearing a sweater right now, and it's probably like seventy out seventy five and she's rankings. If I ever like was in snow, I think I I don't know. It's really nice to come here because, like I'll go back for winter break and get my still fix and then I'll come back here for, like, seventy degree weather.