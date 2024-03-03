The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So I am here with my editor in chief of the newspaper. Yeah, I'll come back and visit um, I wasn't always calm. I just took a bunch of calm classes, and I was like, Yeah, this works. That's not exactly the way it happened, but yeah, I would love to be like you getting jobs and, yeah, interviews and cast doing cool stuff after graduation. And just life will work out, you know? Yeah. So do you trying writers for Card? Um, Okay, So what? How would you describe the academic environment here at Kalu? Very supportive. Um, you really get to know your professors, especially the professors in your department. Really? Well, they're great toe really helpful. You know, it's not like you're just a number in a class of three hundred. Yeah, I wouldn't do well in that kind of setting. I'd like my teachers, So I want to show up to say I like you a way of showing that I'm here. She's getting up, So yeah, exactly like she gets up and she drives here. You get to know professors from other departments. Is that the really old ones? It's, um really professors who walked by in their way. Are you retiring saying, actually, did I have a professor from my first semester here who's actually retiring? Dr. Tierney and I have him. Yeah, they look at me like I also didn't, like, speak in my class is my freshman year, because I was like, I think one of his little fresh mean I was the same way. I think a really important thing to do when your commuter is joined groups like the newspaper or a club. Because for me, the first year I just came to class and one home cook's felt like, Yeah, I didn't really I tried to reach out, and that can feel like just regular school instead of a college experience. As soon as I join the newspaper, I found so many people and professors and now I in here all the time, and you live here. No, there's lots of snacks in here because we do a lot of eating Soh snacks or what were in the office. I've never spent the night in here because that's just really sad. That's really said you can come to my dorm. I have definitely lined up these chairs here to make up a couch and just passed out for a few hours. I mean, they totally have gluten free, dairy free stuff here, but I don't know when I was a freshman here and I'd eat on camps all the time, I'd be like, but commuters as freshmen don't need to have meal plans right now. You know what I think? US. Sophomore year Starbucks came out with those snack packs, snack packs, packs. There's the little things with, like, yeah, freaking cheese. Yeah, and also, I just bring my own food because it gets a real expensive all the time. It's like, Yeah, that was definitely a problem. I just figured out that if I'm on time to class and I get here, fifteen minutes early that I'm fine, but it's when I, like, just pull up and I've got five minutes to get to class. Yeah, maybe ten, fifteen people think there's nothing to do in Thousand Oaks, but it's really just Are you a city life personally like me about every night? Because there's so much outdoors things to do out here. Yeah, And I know a lot of people go rock climbing on the weekends. Yeah, they go to Boulder Dash, they go hiking out in the mountains here, we literally have open mountains like, Yeah, man forever. Yeah, it's just that the paint doesn't come out. What is this like Still, like still purple paint in your hair? Yeah. I wore like, a cheap seal you t shirt that they sent me when I Yeah, when I committed. Yeah, and it's like, it's kind of like a souvenir. The desert is the only thing that's really, really good. Can't stop the cookies, The cookies, the browning, the brownies and the ice cream Where the have little lemon bar things? Oh, yeah. Yeah, the real one of the reasons that I actually decided to go here was that when I was on my tour, I like saw people walking by who, like, didn't even seem to really know each other. You how everyone everyone knows you and it's really nice. That's how I've gotten a lot of opportunities is because people know me for what I like.