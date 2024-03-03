The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I am Risa, and I am a student at Cal Lutheran University. Um, and I am going to be showing you a week in the life of a Cali student. I, I'm so, so excited to tell you guys about my school and about my life here and about how much I love it here, because I really dio um so first a little bit about me. I grew up in Southern California, Santa Clarita, which a lot of you probably know a CZ, the home of Six Flags, Magic Mountain or Santa Clarita diet. The Netflix TV show, which is actually totally spot on about, you know, the stereotypical suburb of Santa Clarita. I don't know too many zombies in Santa Clarita, but for all I know, there could be some slow about my school. Tell Lucille you anything you really want to call it. We are the home of the Regal's is technically for the female students and the King Zeman for the male students. I don't really know why we have to have different ones, but that's okay. Our UN officials mascot is actually this great guy right behind me. A little story was actually a gift from the first graduating class from Cal Lutheran. The reason it became called Gumby was because the original paint job rusted and turned green. It, actually, this medallion that it has on it right now is not usually there. It's actually for a festival that's going on that you will see later in the week. Just so you know, our positioning a little bit, this is the library right here behind me. This is the pre spit right form, which I'm going to be showing you later tonight. The reason that it has all this stuff in it is actually the same reason that that medallion is there is because there is a an event going on this weekend that I'm really excited to show you tomorrow, and they're all set up for it. I'm actually going to show you a typical Friday night in Thousand Oaks, California. It's not the most exciting place in the world, but I am going to show you a little bit about what we do.