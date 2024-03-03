The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

It's a pretty big, just like there's a seating area and this is also seating area, and there's actually more seating on the other side over there on DH. There's also outdoor seating and a few in Syria. I brought you during breakfast because it's really the only time I come in here because my plan is so small and I do really like their breakfast. So I just finished, uh, with some like appetizer type things, which had some potatoes and some bacon. I'm, um, the type to get really sugary breakfast, and they have a lot of options for that. Dave Lee Blueberry pancakes, Pink regular pancakes Trouble chip. I'm not much in person, and they've got bacon and everything to. So those are all the things that you can order at like they have these little kiosks, a little windows or not, even just computer screens that you go up touch screen the touch screen and you click on what you want. Get this little printout received and it gets you a number. When your number is, they have these screens around the room. So when your number is done, you just go up to this little counter over there and you pick it up. It's really easy to dio at dinnertime and lunchtime. They have like sandwiches and burgers, chicken fries and all of the things you can imagine. The food's not too bad. I know everyone says that our food's not the best on actually our contract, but are catering company today. So I believe just ended So I and there's a little bit of rumors going around that you've renewed. So for all I know that food could be totally different by the time any of you come here.