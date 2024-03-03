The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Hey, guys, I have got to give you a little bit of a tour of my dorm now. I've got, like, linens and there and some stuff. So I've never had a problem having room for things. I never get rid of anything because I'm a nerd, Silly. I'm just going to give you a little bit run down. So I have a pad on my chair to make you more comfortable, because sometimes they're a little bit gross and literate ripped up on. Then it's not like this thing that comes out of that. Some papers in there and it's actually pretty spacious. If you want to check that out plug, uh, and these drawers hold a lot. Like, you know, you have a problem with storage for anything you can see. All of my Harry Potter memorabilia does have a lot of pictures on my wall. I recommend for anyone that you put a lot of pictures up because it gives you a little bit of a personal feel. My roommate actually has her bed, laughed it a little bit higher, and she has for dressers and underneath her bed, which is perfectly reasonable on DH. So this is the closet right here. It's actually pretty big because it's actually pretty big. I've never had a problem putting everything in there, and there's also a couple of closets outside that I'm going to show, You know, I have this little contraption thing for shoes. So she's done here, and I also have my own trash can. So this trashcan is actually, when I brought my freshman dorm to and some drawers and stuff, um so yeah, that is my bedroom. So I'm gonna show you a little bit about the rest of my door here. Then there's some jackets and stuff and some shoes and another vacuum that works a little better than the other one that we originally had. And so this is my roommate, Johanna's room. Then this is my other roommate Taylor's bedroom so you can see a little bit of hers. So s so we have, ah, four bedroom apartment on DH. We all have single rooms, and this were untrue to be hall right now. There's some four bedrooms on DH. Then there's also there's also a couple of six bedrooms, but mostly it's for bedroom. So right now we're in the bathroom, I'll show you the bathroom out of it is he's thes two cabinets, but which I'm honestly just noticing that this one's bigger. I've never done before, but we've never had a problem with spacing issues here. As you can see the showers pretty big, and it's also a bath. I don't think any of us have ever taken bats in here. This there's actually a lot of storage in here. You could do, like, linens and stuff in here, too, but we honestly don't even use all of that. Then I'm gonna take you right here to this room, and that's the toilet. It's all fancy, You know, s o Just to give you a little different perspective, this is the hallway. So my bedroom is right here, and then there's Yeah, one and then one two. This is my favorite room because there's a TV. Just kidding. There's a TV. I'm back to this whole pointing thing on the couches and the tables and the rivers Stop getting me. It's the college communication application, honestly, the only thing we use anymore. I really like this room because there's this big, huge window and it lets in all of the light. I like to sit over here on the couch and just do my homework or watch some TV or just watch our plants grow. I don't touch them because I I kill everything that is a plant if I try to touch it so I don't touch the plants. So they're making some dinner than you think stuff itself committed. I got some dishes in everything ready to be watched yeah, we're just getting to that Estrada, that's Taylor you met earlier? Uh, yeah. The fridge and a stove and oven obviously dio on DH. Basically, the only thing in here that came with the dorm was the trash cans right here, which we have to take out ourselves and the stools that my roommates are sitting.