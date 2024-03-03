Sign Up
Go back to California Lutheran University (CLU)

See a typical freshman dorm room

In Mt. Clef dorms have two residents in each room and a suite is a set of two rooms sharing a bathroom. Suites are single-gender, but halls are co-ed; meaning you share a bathroom with the same gender. Each room comes with beds, desks, and dressers for each resident. They have plenty of closet space. You can bring a mini fridge and microwave, also a tv and exercise equipment. DO NOT MOVE IN WITHOUT A MATTRESS PAD!!! Sometimes you have perfect roommates, clean and easy to get along with, and sometimes they are the worst, messy and mean or anti-social. You just have to be considerate and respectful, and you should get along fine, but nobody is perfect and there are bound to be just a couple bumps in the road.

