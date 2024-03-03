The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

As you can see, she has a very messy roommate, which, you know, it happens. Nesa wasn't much of a neat person when I lived with her, either. So I'm just going to take you in a bit a little bit. Her dorm is a little bit different than the normal dorm C. There's a desk in the closet. Hers is a little bit different because she is in a disabled dorm, so the bathroom is a little bit different and the closet is in a different place. When I lived here, the closet was right there next to the door, and the bathroom door was right there. It's It's a little bit different, and I'm not really going to show you the bathroom because it's the bathroom very different. There is probably twice as much closet space here than there is in the normal amount, cleft arms and all of the other dorms. You have just like that and dresses like these instead of the desk that she has right there, which is, you know, built in a little bit. She's like trying to get out of camera, but there's no wind.