The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Guys, right now I'm sitting in our rec center and I am standing right next to the window that has a great view of the workout room by the That's the weight room down there. They've got all sorts of different equipment that you can use. Then right here, as you can see it is where they have all of the elliptical and cardio taped equipment. If you haven't noticed, I don't know a lot about this because I don't spend a lot of time working out or anything like that. It's not my specialty, but I do know a lot of people who make use of that, uh, workout room in the weight room. I know that the football players used to the weight room A lot come and they have all sorts of different equipment. If you didn't see Andre here, much show you one of our basketball courts. So as you can see, there's a lot of windows right home upstairs. This room is actually not being used for basketball, and that's actually set up for something, and I'm not really sure what. They do use these rooms for all sorts of different things, and I will go downstairs and show you guys Oh, I'm going to Berlin. I will actually go downstairs and show you guys a little bit of the main gym that has, you know, the bleachers and stuff in that on and I was going to get is the football field. There's actually an event going on there now, so it's actually closed off. The president is hosting some sort of celebration for Grant that we just got it was him. Just walking around, So it's like a big circle. It all has windows were having it just watch people worked out, which is kind of funky. Case you couldn't tell, but they're actually laying down your classes going on right now. Just sit there before classes and do homework in between classes. So in the yoga studio where you saw him doing yoga, I actually had a tight cheek class there. I took self defense in there, and it's all actually notice the dancer. There's all sorts of different stuff that you can do in that, really. Sounds like there's something going on in there right now, but So there's some classrooms up here that's also a biolab. So if you want to, like, do something, you know why. There is no and so that is what there is to do Amy here. Yeah, so there is a, like a physical education requirement here. I took Taichi and I started self defense but actually didn't fit into my schedule. So I stopped taking that, and I'm going to shake the pool's in just a minute.