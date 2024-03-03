The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Okay, so we are actually walking through most of campus as we speak right now. So we're about to go tio, this stretch of the campus called the spine like it's the backbone of universe. So I was like, it's like that scene in pitch perfect where everybody's like trying to get you to join their club and stuff that happened. Okay, so right here, this is, like, one end of it right there. I'll show you that probably tomorrow or on Monday when I Because I have most of my communication classes in there. We actually I have a choir in May, and this is the almond sin. I think I have never had a science class, so I've never had a passin there yet. So this is also humanity's soil into many center. Two probably have a class You will probably have a class that I've had at least twenty. I haven't taken twenty five is yet, but But this is, like, the main stretch. You'll probably see it some point this week. You'll see the flag up there at some point this week. Today is the anniversary of the Columbine shooting. They had booths where you could write a message to your Congress person. So that was really cool when they were handing out flowers and flyers and stuff. So at that flagpole, you will definitely see at some point this week people doing something. I'm trying to steer this because I don't know where she's going, but no, we're not Freeze. We're a little bit confused about where we're going, but not anymore. People are looking at us weird, but because the slow dance going on tonight, yeah, there's also dance going on tonight. A lot of students do leave were probably what's the percentage of community fifty fifty? So we're probably fifty percent commuters. So there's not a lot of people who live on campus, and it is a Friday night and there's a dance going on. Even if you do live on campus, a lot of people do go home. I obviously came home because you know what? She has fly all the way from Minnesota. She has actually gone home with me a couple times, just like get out of my house. It's kind of a a normal thing in California to have a pool in your backyard.