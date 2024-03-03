William Rolland Stadium
William Rolland Stadium holds Cal Lu's main field, where football and soccer practice and play games. The bleachers fill up with students, families and community members wearing purple and gold for the Homecoming game every year. Cal Lu does not have its own track, so the cross country and track teams travel off campus to practice and compete. There are baseball and softball fields nearby and the SEEd Garden is close too. Students often hike up the nearby hill to the cross at the top or the CLU letters, in order to see the most beautiful view of Thousand Oaks and nearby Moorpark and Simi Valley if you turn around.
I just had Teo to push past the crowd of the event that was going on because it had just ended. We have our, you know, visitor bleachers over there and the soccer soccer teams actually practicing right now and over here we have our home team creatures, and they're all purple and yellow because you have school pride. There's actually a lot of these honest totally fills up during homecoming week. Yeah, because home going weekend is actually family our parent weekend. So parents come and visit and there's so much events for them and they come to the game.