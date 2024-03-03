Sign Up
Go back to California Lutheran University (CLU)

William Rolland Stadium

William Rolland Stadium holds Cal Lu's main field, where football and soccer practice and play games. The bleachers fill up with students, families and community members wearing purple and gold for the Homecoming game every year. Cal Lu does not have its own track, so the cross country and track teams travel off campus to practice and compete. There are baseball and softball fields nearby and the SEEd Garden is close too. Students often hike up the nearby hill to the cross at the top or the CLU letters, in order to see the most beautiful view of Thousand Oaks and nearby Moorpark and Simi Valley if you turn around.

