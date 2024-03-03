The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Okay, Abby, how would you describe the student body at Cal Poly? I think the soon body at Cal Poly is very outgoing, adventurous, super friendly. I feel like you can start any conversation with anyone. Like one time I randomly started a conversation with someone in a Starbucks line because we're both struggling, studying for midterms and just waiting. Teo, get our coffee and everything, and it's just a nice way are just the people.