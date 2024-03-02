The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

If you guys are new here, you should definitely subscribe. I'm still gonna be giving a lot of tips and just information in general on dorms, so hopefully it will help you guys get some ideas on how to decorate for your freshman year or whatever you're going into. I thought I was gonna say that, but they're actually really fun and still super social, so it's really fun. You don't really live like next to your arias, which is kind of cool. Then some of the dorm building, but still really cool. It's really great because people are always setting out on the lawn. Don't you mind putting like the wardrobe against this bed just so you can have it as a nightstand? And then Zoe is bad right there. We have three closets specifically to the North Mountain dorm. This is my closer it here, I'll show you guys. Basically, we all get one of these dressers, so I just put it into my closet cause it perfectly and then a shoe rack up here and then my shower caddy on the other side, we have a top. We made it like a vanity getting ready area what I'd recommend doing if you guys want to make it look a little bit more homey and stockades to put contact paper, it was really easy. Then this sign, we were actually supposed to hang it up, but we don't really know how to do that without nails. Just because this thing is really weird, then we just have a little candle. It's right here is our first aid kit Looks cuter. Were supposed to hang up this little hat to actually, we're gonna put it on the wall right here. These curtains are really off open and close like that. Then I have a good day to day planner also here I just have, like, some decorations. Um, with that and then right here, we just haven't a hope. It's definitely must have tohave a printer in your dorm and then my roommate's desk right here. You guys a George just for example of, like, sizing and stuff. I'm gonna show you guys where I keep my makeup just so you guys could get an idea of what you guys might want to do. Recommend getting one of these like also, we're about to show you guys in north on dorms, you get a microwave which know their dorms on campus actually have. Just because we have made so much food in here again, you're also have a coaster. Then in this little been here, we just put some like cups and bowls and stuff like that. They're not that expensive, and they're really worth it. Then we have our trash hands right next to the door and that you two outside right here. We just made it this really cool, like, rectangle shaped like Polaroid hanging thing. Okay, now I'm gonna show you guys the bathroom because something I love about North Mountain storms is that they have a bathroom attached so through the store to get the bathroom, and it's really awesome. You have your own stinking sure attack outside and getting ready here, right here if you want to, which is really nice to have a shower. So they really discussed a really, really disgusting. You can't really hang a shower caddy, which is an issue. Then just some more information on this door specifically, and un dorms in general. First, I would recommend having fans that is a must have because these storms get really gross and, like, really hot it sometimes. So we added this extra sheet because we wanted to be able to look put so much stuff under here. Dorms in general have so much more swords and you ever spy. So disputed is for the North Mountain dorms in general. My roommate Zoe has this wardrobe I mentioned before, but I'm gonna show you guys what they look like inside because they're really small compared to these huge closet. I really didn't notice until a month of living here. They're, like, literally, the teen years thing right here, whereas these ones are, like, so much bigger. I hope you guys got some good ideas on how to decorate or just got some tips on the dorm life.