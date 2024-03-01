The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So we live on the first floor of the first power, which is tar zero. Um, I live in a you somebody double and let me show you around. Just a bunch of stuff up there and like, the's air her drawers. I highly recommend bringing a fan because it gets really hot here. It it was about fifty dollars, So it was very worth it because I could store a lot more on my desk and less in the drawers. I mean, this stuff is just random school supplies, and then we also have another drawer right here. So two ways you can lay out your bed is like a day bed like mine. Or like my roommates, which is just like a regular bed. As you can see, I really like pillows and like, it makes it look like more of a couch because I'm on this side of the room and, like more people like to sit on mine because more comfortable, because more pillows. So you have two shelves? Well, I did at the beginning because I had a lot more stuff than I do now is I put these basket things up there and I started with four, and I have to Andi, put also my seat back up there on DH. Then I put this is my girl emergency kit and and this is my sick emergency kit. Then I put food up there that doesn't have to go in the fridge because I didn't have enough room under my bed, and that's my Polaroid. What I did is I got a rack for my sweat shirts and jeans, and I also got a rack for my shoes and my mom made. So if you wear hats a lot, I would definitely consider buying Bannister bindings. I bought this for my bras and underwear in my socks and my extra towels and stuff because there is really not very many drawers. You get this drawer and your closet, and there's a lot of room in the closet. If you take everything out, you get this mirror inside here. I definitely recommend getting a fooling I do to join my tell us, because I don't want my clothes to get What's that are in the closet I got can strip hook. So this is my hair thing, and that's my towel. Um, like, fall off if you put too much on because the wet towels are very heavy, so I recommend only put in one towel on or getting two hooks those of you outside of our room by cracks. That's Sierra Madre over there, which is the other towers. They're basically just like our room six look a little bit bigger and fatter.