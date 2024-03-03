The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Kim, Jack, you get a big closet for all of your food stuff, and you get the other closet over here and then you get a full length couch. Two little love seats that big TV doesn't come with the room. Connor lives in a single because we're both resident advisors. This is usually the dimensions of a double ninety six feet. You got a window? Usually there'll be two of these big wardrobes in the room and then a bunk bed. There won't be any tables or chairs because in double rooms they have study rooms. Then this you get a bathtub and a shower, but in the other bathroom on the left side of the apartment, you'll just get a shower, get toilet, obviously. Well, third states, and there's actually that's it. Well, people actually don't find out until it there's a folly, but yeah, this is a service apartment.