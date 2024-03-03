The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So this right here is the historical downtown Fremont Theater. They don't really play movies here anymore, unless it's like a indie movie of that. Usually they have, like a church group that does their church. Uh, sessions here they have all sorts of throughout the year, but the coolest thing is is that this entire building lights up in neon during the nighttime, so it's much more beautiful than it is in the day. It's a super awesome, cool old theater, and then right next to it is a restaurant. I SARU is pretty non traditional Asian sushi restaurant. The really cool thing about it is that last year and this year they have a special on Tuesdays for two dollar California rolls, and my friends and I used to come here all the time, our freshman year and get a really to dinner. You can pretty much eat as much as you want for under ten dollars. Definitely recommend ice to do if you want a cheap meal off campus,.