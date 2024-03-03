Evie shows you around the 24-hour area of Kennedy Library
With approximately 600,000 books, 45,000 online journals, 750 print journals, and 20,000 eBooks, the library serves an important function in the surrounding community. It's also the largest library between Santa Cruz and Santa Barbara.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
You can just log on with your cow Polly I. D. And password and you can use any of these computers. There's Mac and PC and over there in the corner back there. It's a little quiet in there, so I don't wanna go in. Over in the corner, there's thie tech that allows you to. I went out those computers and recording equipment I was talking about. If you go to that room right there, that is the quiet room. It's terrifyingly quiet, And then on the other side of that, there's the second portion of the twenty four hour area.
