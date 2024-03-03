The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Okay, So today I'm going to be showing you the two main quads here on campus. I'm actually walking to the university union, Claude. We only have two squads here on campus University Union Quad and the Dexter Lawn quad. Both of them are really different in the fact that the university union barely has a long and all that usually think of when it comes to quads. They have a small on outside, but still considered a quad. So we're walking up the minister union right now. Right there behind me is one of our gym's holder basketball courts. When you walk up, there will be the avenue right there. That holds a lot of food options on campus, including Chick fil A, which is a lot of heart big favorites here on campus, UM, as well as a few other options that are created by Cal Poly, including all new options is here. Uh, but chick fillet obviously is the big one way Have this awesome thing called student choice were one of my personal favorites this year. It was just created this year by the kitchen staff, and it is solely student choice based. All the students get to vote on what food that they want and they're allowed to choose whatever you want. Last month it was Asian noodles or something like that, but they tend to try to switch it up. This year they didn't last year, so I'm really excited about it. From this video, I'm gonna show you the university union, which is right over there.