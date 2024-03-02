Evie takes you through the Baker Science and Math Building
Check out the "Living" Period Table of Elements. There's a unique item for each element. Baker has beautiful, new study rooms in addition to state-of-the-art classrooms and labs.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
So I said it second floor, but I met the third floor. That's how confusing was building gets sometimes this you living periodically. Baker also has these really study? The professor's all named them after Hogwarts houses. Just a normal floor, pretty much hop study room classrooms and usually around area in the middle where the elevators are.
