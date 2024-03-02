The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So one of the most popular places to get food on campus is called campus market. It's also where you could get groceries if you live in service in the apartments and pcv. They have really good burgers, and they have breakfast burritos in the morning, but it only goes to thirty stuff breakfast burrito during the day, but they don't have a landing thirty. Both burgers, mrs fire friendly get breakfast slash lunch together on tuesdays. Bush is really good because it's open early in the morning so you could come by at starbucks. You have a really good selection of meats, to which are all cal poly, and they've completely chocolate and they cal poly vegetables and things that all the act people grow.