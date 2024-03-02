Evie tells you about the Cerro Vista Apartments
Cerro Vista provides living options for freshmen. In the coming years, transfer students, upperclassmen, and sophomores will begin taking them over.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
So I'm hanging out with my friend Connor's apartment right now. In the following years, we know that Cal Poly is going to be transferring these apartments to transfer students and upperclassmen and sophomores who will? At some time, within the next few years, we'll be forced to live on campus there. Made a living hell, Polly, But my friends are going to do some really bad acting as I show you what a serviced apartment looks like.
