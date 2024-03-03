The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

Okay, So two, uh, the other popular places you don't campus on campus market is the avenue and eight o five kitchen, So really weird. There's actually a weird rule that you're not a lot of videotape and both the avenue and have a kitchen, So unfortunately, I can't videotaped them back if you take them from the outside. So this is the avenue, and that's, you know, five kitchen right there. So eighty five kitchen is like our I would say it like that. The more normal cafeteria type campus food that people are kind of used to. It's like all you can eat, kind of not very good food. I would just I don't know if you're an athlete or you like to be copious amounts of food for kind of chief, I would go there. It's just I always kind of few really gross after just being honest, pretty progress. I would say I was like, Okay, it's not the best. They have Chick fil A in there, which kind of makes it way better. Then they have the student choice area, which is like, picked monthly, and then they have a burger place. I wouldn't say it's bad. My favorite Zeppelin chick fil A, that's I mean, it's kind of everyone's favorite favorite campus, other than, like subways of pretty much everything that's not related. Yeah, those were the two other popular places other than campus market there on Capitol campus.