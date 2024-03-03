Final thoughts on Farmers Market
Downtown Video(Farmers Market); Calpoly Slo
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
Oh, so yeah, but we're now taking the bus back. Really? Also another cool thing about Farmer's market night. If there's a specific bus there goes directly from downtown to the drops you right off the couch. Holly just does that loop every half hour, so it's totally awesome.
Other Playlists
A Day in the Life with Evie at California Polytechnic State University - San Luis Obispo Evie
A Day in the Life with Samantha at California Polytechnic State University - San Luis Obispo Samantha Ruge
Sam at California Polytechnic State University- San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly, SLO) Sam Stewart
A Day in the Life with Sammi Sammi N