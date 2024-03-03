Get Your Gym On at the Rec Center!
Cal Poly's Recreation Center is amazing! Lots of equipment, workout space and class options make this place great to ease your mind between midterms or during finals! Check this place out with Sam!
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
Let's head. We're at the rec center right now. This is studio where they have a lot of like the yoga classes, bar crosses and like ab crosses. We have a lap pool right here and then the recreational pool. There's also like falling ball state volleyball courts. So this is like a really good place to be in summer.
