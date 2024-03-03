The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

My name is Sam, and I am currently a freshman wine viticulture major here at Cal Poly. Um, so if you're watching this video, that means you're probably a prospective student looking to see what it's like here at Cal Poly. I I had no idea when coming into here, what to expect. Honestly, it's the best experience of my life. I was a little bit afraid to come to college when I first got here, because I was afraid I wasn't gonna make friends. I guess what I've learned so far is that you don't have Tio fit in to have a group, and you don't have to be like everyone else to make friends. So I'm gonna take you on a journey through my experiences at here. A couple you can show you everything because that would be a lot. It's currently spring quarter here, and honestly, it's been the time of my life, so yeah,.