The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

I am so sad. I do not want to leave the dorm. We took off the command strips, like, peel off strip. Okay, this is so sad. Take a look at the number of skirts I brought to college and I brought them in pretty much every color camo I always were that This also is good for the party ideas. I had, like, three different kinds of denim skirts, which is really helpful. So I'm sitting there only sort of shorts down this area Got very much. Time has come to take off all of these poor words. I think a man's here, but it come off the wall. I'm going to pack up my closet today. All right? So I packed all of this stuff that is on my shoes. My room decor, bathroom in, like, body stuff and then some random bands that I have. I don't know what she's been wearing tonight. Okay, you're under contract, and it's a little bit picky, but not much. Theo, Gold Mirror is officially off the whole pages studying for her final. How you climb up the year to your bed turning my shot. For those of you who are coming to Cal Poly and want to see what the closet looks like there you go. My dad's carrying the printer because we're gonna go donate it. Hey, coming in here is a common room of the red bricks at Cal Poly. We're officially living out that I never used you, Omar. If you get this lucky room, let me know because it is the best. I know I said it before and I'll say it again real quick. That's my room in case we're gonna open the door. The saddest goodbyes from so sod e. I can't believe in Christ. It's still jealous that I didn't live here. They had college Flog my guys guys, uh, my block today wear ready Thio saying he needs to be careful here. So Kourtney calculated how much money she spent off campus this quarter, just on food.