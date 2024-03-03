Sam Asks Courtney and Nicole About Lecture Hall (feat)
Business is such an impacted major here at Cal Poly. Here we see how many students are in a lecture hall and how it affects their learning.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
So how do you feel about being a costume this size? I mean, I like it. Like here, the professor and the screens nice and big. So this class's business law and the guy's really good and around No. So it works. If he's not that great, then it's kind of a rough, rough situation, to be good to know.
