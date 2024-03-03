The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So I'm currently alone while I'm downtown. Pushing away all of my friends could have come with me downtown to do errands, because all of them are busy because it's dead week right now, and I don't have my first final until the Monday of next week. I'm coming up right now on TV Main Street of Doubt. This is where a farmer's market is held every Thursday. It is a market that sell fresh produce and fruit, and all the restaurants come out and solve all their food. Unless it's crazy pouring Earth under under something like that, they're usually never cancel it.