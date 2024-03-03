Take a walk downtown with Evie and hear about Farmer's Market
Calpoly:downtown pt
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
So I'm currently alone while I'm downtown. Pushing away all of my friends could have come with me downtown to do errands, because all of them are busy because it's dead week right now, and I don't have my first final until the Monday of next week. I'm coming up right now on TV Main Street of Doubt. This is where a farmer's market is held every Thursday. It is a market that sell fresh produce and fruit, and all the restaurants come out and solve all their food. Unless it's crazy pouring Earth under under something like that, they're usually never cancel it.
Other Playlists
A Day in the Life with Evie at California Polytechnic State University - San Luis Obispo Evie
A Day in the Life with Samantha at California Polytechnic State University - San Luis Obispo Samantha Ruge
Sam at California Polytechnic State University- San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly, SLO) Sam Stewart
A Day in the Life with Sammi Sammi N