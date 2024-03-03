The Baker Math and Science Building
Baker is one of the nicest buildings here at Cal Poly. A/C, plenty of comfy study spots and a physical periodic table... what more could you want in life?
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
Um, it's really cool because they couldn't build up being slow just because there's high requirements, so they had to build it out. Depending where you enter the building, it's like gonna be a different floor. It has a sea, so it's really nice in the summer. You wanna come study? If you're not a fan of the library, can't study.
Other Playlists
A Day in the Life with Evie at California Polytechnic State University - San Luis Obispo Evie
A Day in the Life with Samantha at California Polytechnic State University - San Luis Obispo Samantha Ruge
Sam at California Polytechnic State University- San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly, SLO) Sam Stewart
A Day in the Life with Sammi Sammi N