Tour the Business Building with Sam!
The business building is home to the biggest lecture hall on campus. It's also just plain good to look at! Watch as Sam shows you around.
The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.
We just came from the entrance of the business building. Biggest lecture on campus and then this is the court. Spader's actually experience this personally felt when it's super windy, you can, like, hear the whole the wind goes through the whole building that secret for good placing else.
Other Playlists
A Day in the Life with Evie at California Polytechnic State University - San Luis Obispo Evie
A Day in the Life with Samantha at California Polytechnic State University - San Luis Obispo Samantha Ruge
Sam at California Polytechnic State University- San Luis Obispo (Cal Poly, SLO) Sam Stewart
A Day in the Life with Sammi Sammi N