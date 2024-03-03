The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

It's all the way down, and they set up Christmas lights and everything during Christmas. They have a Ross and a bath and body works and all sorts of different kinds of stores along the street. Also a bunch of great restaurants that are both like chain restaurants and just slow local restaurants going to be going right there to get my Bob My, uh, Boba, that I always get what I come downtown because treat yourself right.