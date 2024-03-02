Sign Up
Go back to California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo

Yakitutu Dorm Tour

Here is a video tour of a double room and the cool things in the new dorms. FROM THE EDITOR: As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about your stay at California Polytechnic State University – San Luis Obispo. But even if you’re a local, Cal Poly housing is excellent, to say the least. It is a friendly and healthy community. It has everything you need for an oustounding time at CAL POLY. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. Cal Poly dorm rooms are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. In this Cal Poly dorm tour, you get to experience what it is like living at the housing on campus. This dorm tour takes place in Yakitutu Dorm and Residence Hall. Other residence halls include Sierre Madre and Yosemite Residence Hall, South Mountain Halls, North Mountain Halls, Cerro Vista Apartments, Poly Canyon Village Apartments, Cal Poly Lofts, and Ag Housing. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. Cal Poly housing in Yakitutu Dorm on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. The rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. California Polytechnic State University – San Luis Obispo dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this Cal Poly dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. Cal Poly SLO housing video tour is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at Cal Poly. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making Cal Poly dorms your home means making the most out of the Cal Poly campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. Cal Poly housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the CAL POLY life and use this Cal Poly dorm tour in Yakitutu as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.

