The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

If you didn't already know at today's video, I'm super excited about bringing to you guys because it has been highly highly requested since I started the back to school. Haven't already go check up my past feels have this is going to be a back to school advice Q and A. And I'm excited. We're gonna be talking about bullies, mental health organization, everything guys asked me. So I had to ask me on instagram and on the community tab, your questions you wanted to know about or some advice you needed stuff, if not following me on instagram and you didn't get to ask me a question. So these first questions like me from YouTube video Mata, I think that's how you say it. Anyways, she asked, Are you consider the shy one class clown smart, one et cetera. Um, in high school, first man and sophomore year, I was more of like the shine one, because I was kind of finding myself still, and I was insecure and didn't have, like, a lot of friends. So I'm more of the outgoing one? Genesee asked. All I have to say is, middle school is not going to be the hardest part of school in general. You're not gonna be looked at a lot of middle school to get into high school where I was in high school. I think it just be calm and try to make new friends and learn subjects and gets in our teachers and in middle school is a good way to experiment on what kind of teaching is better for you? Are you a visual or your hands on learner? Like, I think that's a good place in school to be focusing on to see, Maybe in high school learning style is Stephanie Lopez asked. How did get organized? So you completely honest with you guys? I I'm always pretty organized, but it is really hard to be organized because in the school year, ah lot goes on. Last year, turning to the planner thing and first year college is a super hectic. It was hard for me to keep up with the planet, but this year I've already planned out like almost a full year and up to what I know so far, and I'm definitely be writing in it every day and just kind of keep your space. Keep your desk area, keep your room clean and organized, cause I feel like that helps you have a better head space it sell? Asks. What is your favorite school year at minus eighth grade? I think senior year was my favorite school here because all the senior activities like Grandma and and Prom and senior Lu out all that so fun. Last year in my first year of college was just a complete she's show it really waas. How can I learn to love myself in this school? Year? P s. I love you. Change is not always that I think that change could be really good for you, especially if you're not in the best mental state and loving yourself. So if you want change the way you look or the way do you hair well, you do your makeup or two you completely. Do you like to just up for school or keep it casual and simple? I wear and like whatever I'm comfortable with. I'm usually more casual, but like I try to keep a Cuban same time, but not to a family that makes also asked what your gold after college after college, I would like to work in my major, hopefully in a house or an apartment or something like that. Oh, you guys have asked me, and I'm pretty sure I'm gonna ask this question. I was fully fifth and sixth grade and a little through middle school and freshman year because of boys, mainly a little bit crazy. People were just always make fun of me and ask them if you guys remember asking if I'm get this video like because you are like Oh, gee, that's before anything else is even created. In the middle school, this girl made a hate page for me and two other girls. I had a report to the principal's freaking crazy and also freshman year. Kyle Teplin asks any tips on balancing schoolwork with extracurricular activities outside of school. Kind of get your school work done during the school day or right after any extracurriculars you have about night school or any breaks you have. You are so busy with all those extracurriculars and you have school work. I think if you can kind of get it done throughout the day, Claire asked, What are your top college necessities? My laptop pens? My notebook. You never know when you're gonna get cramps and I'm a headache and subsequent school when you're stuck and no one has anything and it just ruined holding. My biggest advice to you is don't stress out about what manger you wanna have in my school. You have two years to figure out what you want to make sure I'm undeclared. Don't trust about that, because there are hundreds of people that don't know what they want to dio, and you have two years to decide what you want to do. So the end of your sophomore year, you could decide, or you can literally decide within the first year. So if you want to sit there enjoying the nice fresh air, I recommend sitting there. It's not really a garden, but it looks like Younis asks. Were you scared when you applied to colleges? Yes, I just didn't want to do it. Colleges have what you want a major in, and it's just not easy.