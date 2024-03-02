The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

So besides the three Starbucks that Cassie religion has on its campus, they also have a copy shack right on campus over here. Stan was actually started by a student on campus who just started bringing car it around and selling coffee. It got so popular that they decided to just set up apartment standing here. You always see a line whenever it's open, is right outside over here, all the way out here sometimes, and they have some pretty good stuff. They saw muffins, coffee, chai tea, chai, tea lot, Tae's, Cem blended smoothies and stuff like that. So they have some coffee Chuy mocha chocolate, hot tea, some sodas, learned juice and other stuff, and their hours are Monday through Thursday from the morning until seven fifteen Friday from six thirty to one fifteen, and they're closed on Saturdays and Sundays. During the week, whenever people have class, it's a really popular spot besides Starbucks, which is always super crowded as well. There's a bunch of sitting areas here for students who want to do their homework or just enjoy the cup of coffee.