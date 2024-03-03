The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

It's kind of earlier part, like why you up? But today I'm doing a day in my life, and I go to school today. So I get all my classes down more than two days of the week, which I really am attracted about because I always goes. Well, today's wait, What is that? I think Starbucks, because I'm really hungry. So today I'm just gonna take you around with me and my normal college everyday life. I wanna have to get to school sometimes, depending on traffic. Then I sleep with my car, so maybe you don't know. Just keep drinking it like I'm sad that this with me gone, But I get to school. Now, I got to school at leg 7 27 25 I've just been in the car, finishing some English homework and updating my planner because I gotta catch up on that. I'm gonna go to class now, So yeah, I'm just gonna show you where the life of a college student looks like in the back of my car. I really like My car's just so messy now, like in every city is missing. I was just Let's go to begin my day, I always take the stairs, even throughout the day I take the stairs just because I feel like I get way more exercise and even though it's just walking like it still helps me. I like to be in class and just all ready and prepared for the day. Today we were just learning about analytical essays because we have the right one soon. My next class is individual arts area, but it's not a video art classes, actually psychology Way learned about social development and children for this class. What's going on here today? But for what it's called, it's called s I All day we have, like, stuff going on during the day, and then at night there's, like, concerts. Maddie left me to go to class, but that's okay. So this is where I go every day after Medicaid's. So for those of you who don't know, I go to Cal State Fullerton, it's pretty exciting. I had my art class, which we learned about architecture today and I use a purple and blue pen for this. I didn't have that one class that was supposed to go to which I may so happy because I was literally nothing. I got out of my art class early, which means I get to go home early. Today's been a long day, and I have classes until Tuesday. Get you guys in home feeling right now? I'm kind of a I'm not upset. I was really hoping to see him today, but I'm not going to every Saturday. Hopefully, it was kind of sad because I don't know, Unlike pms and stuff, I know tje mine. I'm just gonna talk a little bit to you guys about my day. It was like tree and sun and stuff, but so today I talked to one of my mentors for one of my classes, and basically she just, like, ask me how I'm doing and we had to take this test online before school started about like our lives. So basically it's telling me that I don't know howto self manage my stress, and I get really, overly stressed. We talked about how I basically worked two jobs because of YouTube and then T. J. Maxx and then how much difference hospital and how I have school. So I really have no time for myself and to be stress free. I know I I'm young and I don't need to be shot scout, But I mean, college is stressful and then having to two jobs and everything, you know, it's just a law, and I weigh basically come to the realization where I need to make time for myself because I'm not doing that. I feel like I have been out of the house doing so many things, and it's not like I mean, I choose to be out of the house because of school and work, but it's like not fun for me. That's not good, because I know I feel like I cry almost every night because I'm so stressed and like that might sound like needy or like that. Just I really need to do that in, like taking baths and showers sometimes help me like I just sit and I listen to music and I like taking everything that's happening. I don't know why I don't talk about that dinner with my mother. I've been snacking on some sugar, chocolate don't have been eating and I don't know, I'm just really tired. If you'd like to see any other blobs or like another college day in my life, I know that this is like the first video like this I'm filming and I don't know if I'll keep doing it. I'll keep doing it if you guys like it that I know the quality is in the best. I don't have like a blogging camera, and I don't really plan on buying one. So if you guys agree he's giving a thumbs up and always leave the commandant below Tell me what you think And I hope you guys have a mane and day.